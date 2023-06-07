Recently renovated spacious Hillsborough property makes the perfect family home
Located at 11 Carnreagh Avenue in Hillsborough, the property is on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £519,950.
Modern, light and bright interiors present a formal lounge to the front, large open plan kitchen diner to the rear with range of high end integrated appliances.
Two large ground floor bedrooms with modern bathroom. In addition to Utility, Larder and Laundry room areas.
The first floor provides three large bedrooms, including two ensuite shower rooms and principal bedroom with dressing area.
There is also an attached garage to the front.
Given that the property is within walking distance of both Royal Hillsborough and Downshire Primary school, as well as being only a five minute drive from the M1 Motorway, this property is going to appeal to an array of potential purchasers, including families and professionals.
FEATURES
Well proportioned formal lounge to front
Large open plan kitchen living dining with range of high end integrated appliances
Separate larder, utility and laundry areas
Five double bedrooms across two floors (two with ensuite shower rooms)
Principal bedroom with own dressing area
Two large ground floor bedrooms (optional study/receptions)
Mains gas central heating
uPVC double and triple glazing throughout
Modern ground floor family bathroom with separate shower and free standing bath
Integral garage to front
Generous mature gardens to front and rear with an array of trees and shrubs