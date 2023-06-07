Recently renovated spacious Hillsborough property makes the perfect family home

Ideally located in this popular, quiet cul-de-sac in Hillsborough, this recently renovated spacious detached home offers deceptively large family accommodation, including five bedrooms.

Located at 11 Carnreagh Avenue in Hillsborough, the property is on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £519,950.

Modern, light and bright interiors present a formal lounge to the front, large open plan kitchen diner to the rear with range of high end integrated appliances.

Two large ground floor bedrooms with modern bathroom. In addition to Utility, Larder and Laundry room areas.

The first floor provides three large bedrooms, including two ensuite shower rooms and principal bedroom with dressing area.

There is also an attached garage to the front.

Given that the property is within walking distance of both Royal Hillsborough and Downshire Primary school, as well as being only a five minute drive from the M1 Motorway, this property is going to appeal to an array of potential purchasers, including families and professionals.

FEATURES

Well proportioned formal lounge to front

Large open plan kitchen living dining with range of high end integrated appliances

Separate larder, utility and laundry areas

Five double bedrooms across two floors (two with ensuite shower rooms)

Principal bedroom with own dressing area

Two large ground floor bedrooms (optional study/receptions)

Mains gas central heating

uPVC double and triple glazing throughout

Modern ground floor family bathroom with separate shower and free standing bath

Integral garage to front

Generous mature gardens to front and rear with an array of trees and shrubs

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Hillsborough home This spacious property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

2 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Hillsborough home This spacious property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

3 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Hillsborough home This spacious property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

4 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Hillsborough home This spacious property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

Next Page Page 1 of 3