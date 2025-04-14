With four bedrooms (including a nursery bedroom) plus landing/study, a modern fitted kitchen with built in appliances, two separate reception rooms, and a luxury bathroom with a white suite, the property also benefits from double glazing in uPVC frames and gas fired central heating.
It is set on a generous mature site with a detached garage.
The property is on the market for offers over £379,500 with McMillan McClure.
For more information, click here.
1. Upper Station Road
Front of the property with generous car parking. Photo: McMillan McClure
2. Upper Station Road
Reception hall featuring original door with stained leaded glass. Photo: McMillan McClure
3. Upper Station Road
Drawing room with distressed brick fireplace. Photo: McMillan McClure
4. Upper Station Road
Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level units, laminate worksurfaces, modern sink unit with mixer taps, inlaid hob unit, extractor fan, double oven, fridge freezer, plumbed for dishwasher, ceramic tiled flooring, downlighters, and modern radiator. Photo: McMillan McClure
