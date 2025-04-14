Refurbished four bedroom home on generous mature site in Greenisland, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 14th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Number 31 Upper Station Road, Greenisland is a stunning period property that has been thoughtfully refurbished to the highest standards.

With four bedrooms (including a nursery bedroom) plus landing/study, a modern fitted kitchen with built in appliances, two separate reception rooms, and a luxury bathroom with a white suite, the property also benefits from double glazing in uPVC frames and gas fired central heating.

It is set on a generous mature site with a detached garage.

The property is on the market for offers over £379,500 with McMillan McClure.

Front of the property with generous car parking.

1. Upper Station Road

Front of the property with generous car parking. Photo: McMillan McClure

Reception hall featuring original door with stained leaded glass.

2. Upper Station Road

Reception hall featuring original door with stained leaded glass. Photo: McMillan McClure

Drawing room with distressed brick fireplace.

3. Upper Station Road

Drawing room with distressed brick fireplace. Photo: McMillan McClure

Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level units, laminate worksurfaces, modern sink unit with mixer taps, inlaid hob unit, extractor fan, double oven, fridge freezer, plumbed for dishwasher, ceramic tiled flooring, downlighters, and modern radiator.

4. Upper Station Road

Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level units, laminate worksurfaces, modern sink unit with mixer taps, inlaid hob unit, extractor fan, double oven, fridge freezer, plumbed for dishwasher, ceramic tiled flooring, downlighters, and modern radiator. Photo: McMillan McClure

