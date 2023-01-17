A beautifully designed modern detached chalet bungalow on a fabulous rural site … 103 Mullalelish Road, Richhill certainly has the ‘wow’ factor.

This impressive five-bedroom property is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707) with an asking price of £424,950.

With electric gates and a gravel driveway, the approach to this great family home is outstanding giving wonderful views of the surrounding countryside.

The bright entrance hall has a fully tiled floor and walk-in storage under the attractive feature staircase.

Great use has been made of natural light throughout this lovely home. The spacious open plan living / kitchen / dining area (20’ 1” x 27’ 9”) is ideally laid out for modern family living and entertaining, with a high standard of finish throughout and access to the outdoor space. The kitchen features a luxury range of high and low level units, with top class appliances including built in oven and hob, an instant hot water tap and a built-in wine cooler. An attactive centre island with powerpoints is the ideal place for casual dining.

The living area of this beautifully finished room features an electric fire and electric blinds.

Also on the ground floor is a utility room, a downstairs WC, a master bedroom, with en suite including shower and two more bedrooms (one currently being used as a family room). There is also a spacious luxury family bathroom with feature wood panelling.

The first floor landing is the perfect space for a home office and there are two more bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes. There is also a shower room.

The property is finished off with a detached double garage with electric doors.

