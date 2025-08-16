Roadworks in the Larne area this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Shore Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Rectory Road to Slaughterford Road from Tuesday, August 19 at 9:30am until Wednesday, August 20 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for carriageway patching.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Belfast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the Millbrook roundabout to Harbour Highway roundabout on Friday, August 22 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for carriageway patching.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Cairn Grove, Larne
There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.