Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Rectory Road to Slaughterford Road from Tuesday, August 19 at 9:30am until Wednesday, August 20 at 4:30pm.

Lane and road closures and diversions to be aware of in the coming week in the Larne area. CREDIT NI WORLD

The closure is required for carriageway patching.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Belfast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the Millbrook roundabout to Harbour Highway roundabout on Friday, August 22 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for carriageway patching.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Cairn Grove, Larne

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.