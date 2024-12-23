This beautiful property occupies a prime, elevated site on the periphery of Ballyeaston village, Ballyclare.

It comprises an entrance porch, reception hall, furnished cloakroom, drawing room, dining room, family room, kitchen with informal dining area, luxury fitted Robinson Interiors kitchen, and utility room, along with six well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal suite with walk in wardrobe and deluxe en-suite shower room, a guest suite with en-suite shower room, and deluxe family shower room.

Externally, the property enjoys a generous sized private driveway area and courtyard, integral double garage, three large stables, store, sand paddock, adjoining grass paddock, and immaculately presented gardens, finished in range of lawns, patio areas, and wide array of mature plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating, PVC double glazing and delightful rural views towards Cave Hill.

This amazing property is on the market for offers over £795,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

1 . Beechmount Aerial view of Beechmount. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . Beechmount The property enjoys a generous sized private driveway area and courtyard. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . Beechmount Reception hall with timber flooring and oak stairwell to first floor. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

4 . Beechmount Drawing room with dual aspect windows. Open fire with marble surround and granite hearth. Timber floor. Photo: Colin Graham Residential