Six bedroom detached chalet bungalow in Magherafelt with landscaped gardens and paddock

By Helena McManus
Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 15:50 BST
Number 28, Mawillian Road is a luxurious detached chalet bungalow in Magherafelt, set on around 0.73 acres.

This beautiful home features six large double bedrooms (one en-suite), two private reception rooms, a large open plan kitchen/dining space with a high specification kitchen, a large utility room, and three family bathrooms.

To the exterior is a tarmac driveway, paved patio area, purpose built barbecue hut, beautiful mature landscaped gardens, exterior lighting, and a paddock area opening onto a field.

A 3-metre by 3-metre garden shed is included in the sale.

The property also benefits from oil fired central heating, a Beam vacuum system, and uPVC double glazed windows.

It is on the market for offers over £399,500 with McAteer Solutions Estate Agents.

For more information, click here.

