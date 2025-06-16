The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge with gas fire, separate family room, modern fitted kitchen through living/dining room and open to sun lounge, and a utility room.
There are six well-proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and deluxe en-suite, and deluxe family bathroom with a contemporary four piece suite.
Externally, the property enjoys a generous sized private driveway area finished in tarmac, matching detached garage, front garden finished in lawn, and a fully enclosed rear garden finished in artificial grass with a putting green area, brick pavior patio, raised timber decking and shrub bed planters.
Other attributes include oil fired central heating, PVC double glazing, and a convenient location.
It is on the market for offers over £365,000 with Colin Graham Residential.