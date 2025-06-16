Six bedroom family home with detached garage and enclosed back garden in Ballyclare, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:49 BST
Number 41, Russell Court is an impressive detached family home occupying a prime site off the Doagh Road, Ballyclare.

The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge with gas fire, separate family room, modern fitted kitchen through living/dining room and open to sun lounge, and a utility room.

There are six well-proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and deluxe en-suite, and deluxe family bathroom with a contemporary four piece suite.

Externally, the property enjoys a generous sized private driveway area finished in tarmac, matching detached garage, front garden finished in lawn, and a fully enclosed rear garden finished in artificial grass with a putting green area, brick pavior patio, raised timber decking and shrub bed planters.

Other attributes include oil fired central heating, PVC double glazing, and a convenient location.

It is on the market for offers over £365,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The house occupies a prime site within the well sought after Russell Court development, Doagh Road, Ballyclare.

1. Russell Court

The house occupies a prime site within the well sought after Russell Court development, Doagh Road, Ballyclare.

Entrance hall with PVC double glazed front door, wood strip effect tiled flooring and access to under stairs storage cupboard.

2. Russell Court

Entrance hall with PVC double glazed front door, wood strip effect tiled flooring and access to under stairs storage cupboard.

Lounge with gas fire in limestone fireplace with matching hearth.

3. Russell Court

Lounge with gas fire in limestone fireplace with matching hearth.

Family room.

4. Russell Court

Family room.

