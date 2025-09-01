Six bedroom, five bathroom Cookstown home with double garage and landscaped grounds

By Helena McManus
Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:24 BST
Number 55, Killygarvan Road is an exceptional six bedroom, five bathroom detached home in Cookstown.

The approximately 5,060 square feet residence boasts expansive living areas, high-end finishes, and meticulous attention to detail throughout.

Approached via a sweeping, tree-lined driveway, the property opens to a generous monoblocked courtyard with ample parking.

The landscaped grounds feature raised flower beds bursting with colour, and to the rear there is a dedicated raised barbecue area.

On the market with Stanley Best estate agents, this stunning home has a guide price of £785,000.

For more information, click here.

1. Killygarvan Road

The bespoke home boasts expansive living areas, high-end finishes, and meticulous attention to detail throughout. Photo: Stanley Best

Entrance hall with feature staircase to first floor.

2. Killygarvan Road

Entrance hall with feature staircase to first floor. Photo: Stanley Best

Front facing snug with double windows and tiled flooring. Built in stove with tiled feature wall.

3. Killygarvan Road

Front facing snug with double windows and tiled flooring. Built in stove with tiled feature wall. Photo: Stanley Best

Living room with feature brick-built fireplace with wood burning stove.

4. Killygarvan Road

Living room with feature brick-built fireplace with wood burning stove. Photo: Stanley Best

