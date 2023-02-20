Spacious Portglenone family home with five bedrooms in convenient location has a large workshop and fabulous gardens
90 Ballynease Road, Portglenone is a deceptively spacious detached chalet bungalow that offers excellent modern family accommodation.
A real added bonus is a spacious yard and workshop located to the rear of the property with its own separate access that would be Ideal for anyone needing business premises.
This fabulous property is for sale through Paul Birt estate agents (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £425,000.
Situated between the villages of Portglenone and Bellaghy, this property offers an excellent country location and is convenient to the main Belfast to Derry / Londonderry A6 and M2 motorway.
It boasts exceptional living accommodation including five bedrooms, three en-suite bathrooms, utility room, downstairs WC and family bathroom.
Externally the property has fabulous gardens that are laid in lawn, patio paved area and two decking areas.
There are feature entrance gates which are remotely controlled, a tarmac driveway and good parking space to the front, side and rear of the property,