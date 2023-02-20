90 Ballynease Road, Portglenone is a deceptively spacious detached chalet bungalow that offers excellent modern family accommodation.

A real added bonus is a spacious yard and workshop located to the rear of the property with its own separate access that would be Ideal for anyone needing business premises.

This fabulous property is for sale through Paul Birt estate agents (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £425,000.

Situated between the villages of Portglenone and Bellaghy, this property offers an excellent country location and is convenient to the main Belfast to Derry / Londonderry A6 and M2 motorway.

It boasts exceptional living accommodation including five bedrooms, three en-suite bathrooms, utility room, downstairs WC and family bathroom.

Externally the property has fabulous gardens that are laid in lawn, patio paved area and two decking areas.

There are feature entrance gates which are remotely controlled, a tarmac driveway and good parking space to the front, side and rear of the property,

The workshop (12m x 18m) has its own separate pillared entrance, well stoned yard and parking area, provision in place for electric gates. It has two roller shutter doors, and a separate service door to side. It is fully insulated, has light and power and a concrete floor.

The family room, located to the side of the property, is fitted with feature wall panelling, TV point and tiled floor and is open plan through to the kitchen / dining area.

The detached garage with roller shutter door and pedestrian entrance is currently used as an office and benefits from kitchen and WC facilities, heating and electrictricity points. There is storage space upstairs and downstairs.

The gardens have been laid in lawn to the front and rear and there is a patio paved area, two decking areas, a play area finished in bark, manicured boundary hedging and a selection of trees and shrubs.