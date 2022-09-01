Spacious split level home

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It offers adaptable living accommodation with three reception rooms including living room, snug and first floor lounge, and four bedrooms.

All reception rooms have garden access via double doors and the first floor lounge opens on to a large balcony.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property also features a spacious kitchen/diner; three bathrooms - cloak room, ground floor family bathroom and first floor shower room.

7 MARSHALLSTOWN ROAD Carrickfergus , BT38 9DE

It also has an integrated garage, is double glazed throughout and has gas fired central heating.

Internal accommodation: Reception Hall with built in storage; Cloak Room (1.60m x 1.70m) with wc; Lounge (3.93m x 7.26m) with bay window, inset gas fire, sliding patio doors to rear garden; Kitchen/Diner (6.80m x 4.29m) with grey high and low level units with contrasting granite work surfaces. five ring gas range, inset stainless steel sink unit, under counter fridge, double door to rear garden; Utility Room (2.84m x 1.70m) with white high & low level units, plumbed for washing machine; Rear Hall, stairs to first floor; Bedroom (4.26m x 2.92m) with oak flooring, mirrored sliding robes; Bedroom (2.99m x 3.55m) with laminate floor; Bedroom (3.55m x 2.99m); Bathroom (3.15m x 1.95m) with tiled floor, part tiled walls, roll top bath, low flush W.C, pedestal wash hand basin, electric shower, wall mounted chrome radiator; Bedroom/Snug (3.17m x 2.92m) with solid oak flooring, glazed double doors opening on to deck area.

First floor: Lounge (4.29m x 6.27m) with double doors opening on to large decked balcony; Bedroom (4.70m x 5.23m) with mirrored sliding robes; Shower Room (3.05m x 1.24m) with tiled floor, low flush W.C, sink with vanity, shower, extractor fan.

External features: front - tarmac drive with lawns either side; mature trees & planting. Rear - bounded by mature hedging, lawn, generous patio and decked areas, and balcony.

The impressive rear garden

* 7 Marshallstown Road,

Carrickfergus,

BT38 9DE

O/O £389,999

This property offers superior indoor and outdoor living space