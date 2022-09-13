Spectacular setting for home
This lovely three bedroom detached bungalow is a perfect family home set in spectacular surroundings at 26 Mullantine Road, Portadown.
The property includes everything a family would need for modern living.
FEATURES:
PORCH:
fully tiled floor
PVC and glazed front door
Glazed door leading to entrance hall
ENTRANCE HALL:
Cove cornice ceiling
cloakroom
hot press
LOUNGE: 13‘8“ x 16‘9“
double panel radiator
power points
cove cornice ceiling
DINING ROOM: 10‘8“ x 10‘3“
single panel radiator
power points
laminate floor
SUN LOUNGE: 13‘9“ x 13‘3“
stove
fully tiled floor
two double panel radiators
French doors leading to rear garden
power points
KITCHEN: 11’ 9” x 13‘8“
A range of high and low level units
built in oven and hob
centre island
1 1/2 bowl sink unit with mixer taps
plumbed for automatic washing machine
spotlights
BEDROOM ONE: 12‘ x 11‘ 8”
single panel radiator
power points
DRESSING ROOM LEADING TO ENSUITE:
vanity unit
low flush WC
walk-in shower
BEDROOM TWO: 9‘9“ x 11’8”
built in wardrobes
BEDROOM THREE: 9’8” x 11’8”
built-in wardrobes
BATHROOM:
panel bath with shower attachment
vanity unit
low flush WC
walk-in shower
fully tiled walls and floor
single panel radiator
OUTSIDE:
spectacular site laid mostly in lawns with raised patio
tarmac driveway leading to detached double garage