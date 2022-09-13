Register
Spectacular setting for home

This lovely three bedroom detached bungalow is a perfect family home set in spectacular surroundings at 26 Mullantine Road, Portadown.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 2:08 pm

The property includes everything a family would need for modern living.

FEATURES:

PORCH:

fully tiled floor

PVC and glazed front door

Glazed door leading to entrance hall

ENTRANCE HALL:

Cove cornice ceiling

cloakroom

hot press

LOUNGE: 13‘8“ x 16‘9“

double panel radiator

power points

cove cornice ceiling

DINING ROOM: 10‘8“ x 10‘3“

single panel radiator

power points

laminate floor

SUN LOUNGE: 13‘9“ x 13‘3“

stove

fully tiled floor

two double panel radiators

French doors leading to rear garden

power points

KITCHEN: 11’ 9” x 13‘8“

A range of high and low level units

built in oven and hob

centre island

1 1/2 bowl sink unit with mixer taps

plumbed for automatic washing machine

spotlights

BEDROOM ONE: 12‘ x 11‘ 8”

single panel radiator

power points

DRESSING ROOM LEADING TO ENSUITE:

vanity unit

low flush WC

walk-in shower

BEDROOM TWO: 9‘9“ x 11’8”

built in wardrobes

BEDROOM THREE: 9’8” x 11’8”

built-in wardrobes

BATHROOM:

panel bath with shower attachment

vanity unit

low flush WC

walk-in shower

fully tiled walls and floor

single panel radiator

OUTSIDE:

spectacular site laid mostly in lawns with raised patio

tarmac driveway leading to detached double garage

