Stunning city centre home

The property was originally built in 1900 and in more recent years has undergone major refurbishment and upgrading to now provide a truly stunning home. Whilst the property will meet the many requirements of modern day family living, the various works and improvements have been carefully carried out to the highest standards and to retain many, if not most of the original features to include plaster cornices, impressive staircase, internal panelled doors and fittings, skirtings and architraves, leaded and stained glass windows and much more.

The addition of a top floor conversion with spacious bedroom and luxury shower room combined with a superb ground floor layout make this a very adaptable five bedroom home. The mature rear gardens enjoy private and south westerly aspects and make the ideal spot to relax and unwind after a busy day.

FEATURES

Beautifully presented family accommodation extending to nearly 3500 square feet (inc garage and out office)

Entrance porch and hall with original tiled floor and staircase/cloakroom with adjoining wc

Spacious drawing room with solid oak floor, wood burning stove and large bay window

Separate dining room with sandstone effect and cast iron fireplace and large bay window

Spacious kitchen and dining area with open plan family living and double doors leading to patio

Family room with vaulted ceiling plus feature dormer window with leaded and stained glass

Five well proportioned bedrooms, including master bedroom with large bay window and shower room en suite/dressing room with built in units

Victorian period style bathroom with roll top bath and shower