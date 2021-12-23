Stunning country residence

The property has wonderfully designed interiors which has been successfully run as bed and breakfast accommodation having seven bedrooms, five with ensuite shower rooms and a self contained one bedroom apartment.

A purpose built indoor swimming pool is exceptionally well maintained with adjoining shower and changing rooms.

Beautifully presented throughout, the property has a contemporary style kitchen with dining area, leading to an adjoining family room, an elegant drawing room with attractive fireplace and separate dining room.

The sale of this fine home will appeal to those seeking a unique residence in a private and convenient setting which provides a lifestyle opportunity for modern living or a business interest.

Summary

Exclusive country home with potential for B&B or guest house accommodation

Attractive entrance porch with glazed inner door to hallway

Elegant hallway with an attractive staircase with oak handrail to the first floor accommodation

Downstairs WC

Drawing room with attractive fireplace

Separate dining room with bay window

Contemporary open plan kitchen and dining area with an excellent range of fitted units with a beautiful purple AGA cooker. Attractive work tops including a breakfast bar

Bright and spacious family room with connecting door to the kitchen

Doorway from hallway leads through to the swimming pool complex

Seven good bedrooms including master bedroom with ensuite shower room. four of the bedrooms have ensuites and two further bedrooms with vanity units, sharing the large family bathroom