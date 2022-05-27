Stunning countryside home

The property has very deceptive interior accommodation including a fantastic open plan live-in style kitchen with dining and family area with French doors and a feature cast iron stove. A good sized double garage and separate warehouse or workshop with the addition of two separate paddocks will appeal to those seeking that rural tranquillity with a little extra space for modern living.

FEATURES

Exclusive country home with detached double garage and separate workshop

Adjoining two paddocks with agricultural access extending to approx. 0.8 acres

Attractive entrance hallway with staircase to the first floor with feature window

Separate cloak room

Elegant drawing room with attractive bay window and inset cast iron stove

Stunning open plan living room and dining area with 2 sets of French doors and a feature cast iron stove

Open plan to the kitchen with a good range of fitted high and low level units

Separate utility room with fitted units

Adjoining rear cloak room with WC and electric shower

Four good bedrooms, master bedroom with en suite bathroom with contemporary suite

Separate dressing room with an exclusive range of fitted wardrobes

Shower room with modern contemporary suite

Spacious gardens with and attractive beech front boundary hedge and electric gates, tarmac sweeping drive to an ample parking area

Site extends to approx. 0.7 acres