Stunning family home

The property has just undergone a refurbishment to include new kitchen, new bathroom, new floor coverings and a complete re-decoration, the accommodation includes five bedrooms, three reception rooms and three wash rooms, all well proportioned. It is within comfortable walking distance of Ballymena Academy and Cambridge House Schools, the town centre and Galgorm are easily accessible and a range of leisure pursuits and facilities close by include Galgorm Golf Course.

Vacant and with no forwarding chain, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire a home combining space, finish, location and value.

Internal accommodation - Ground Floor: entrance hall newly carpeted; cloakroom (7’6” x 4’3”) includes lfwc and vanity whb, new Herringbone effect flooring; lounge (12’8’’ x 12’5’) with multi fuel stove unit with tiled hearth, new Herringbone effect flooring; family room (17’11” x 13’8”) with Adam style fireplace, bay window, solid Cherrywood wooden flooring; dining room (12’9” x 11’9”) with uPVC double patio doors to rear, new Herringbone effect flooring; kitchen/dinette (17’7” x 11’9”) newly fitted Shaker Kitchen, herringbone effect flooring; utility room (12’5” x 6’6”) with features including range of units, new Herringbone effect flooring. First floor: landing with access to loft; bedroom (15’4” x 13’8”) newly carpeted, en-suite (7’10” x 5’11”) with newly fitted suite, new Herringbone effect flooring; bedroom (14’6” x 11’9”) newly carpeted; bedroom (12’9” x 11’9”) newly carpeted; bedroom (12’8” x 11’2”) newly carpeted; bedroom (8’5” x 7‘11”) newly carpeted; bathroom (11’8” x 9’9”) with newly fitted white suite.

External: detached garage (19’5” x 17’1”) with loft storage; brick pavia drive and parking area to front, brick pavia parking area to side; rear - flagged walkway, laid in lawn, enclosed.

*3 Ashbourne Manor,

Old Park Road,

Ballymena BT42 1BF

O\O £295,000

Rainey & Gregg tel: 028 25645225

Outdoor features include brick pavia parking area to side and rear - flagged walkway, laid in lawn, enclosed with wooden fencing

The property has just undergone a refurbishment - including a new kitchen

One of the bathrooms

One of the three reception rooms