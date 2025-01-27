Situated in a small hamlet of only two properties with shared gardens extending to approximately four acres, the home has stunning views of Slemish mountain and the Braid River.

The detached property has four bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room and dressing room), an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, bathroom with four-piece suite, and cloakroom.

It also benefits from an oil fired central heating system, hardwood double glazed windows, hardwood front and rear doors, Starlink satellites internet, and a fast EV charging port.

There is a shared laneway from the Loughloughan Road, a private tarmac drive leading to the property, an outside car port with workshop, and mature trees and hedging.

There is also 1/3 ownership of shared gardens extending to approximately four acres.

This magnificent property is on the market for £445,000 with Homes Independent.

