Stunning four bedroom barn conversion in Broughshane, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:04 BST
Number 49B Loughloughan Road is a stunning completed barn conversion on the edge of the village of Broughshane.

Situated in a small hamlet of only two properties with shared gardens extending to approximately four acres, the home has stunning views of Slemish mountain and the Braid River.

The detached property has four bedrooms (one with an en-suite shower room and dressing room), an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, utility room, bathroom with four-piece suite, and cloakroom.

It also benefits from an oil fired central heating system, hardwood double glazed windows, hardwood front and rear doors, Starlink satellites internet, and a fast EV charging port.

There is a shared laneway from the Loughloughan Road, a private tarmac drive leading to the property, an outside car port with workshop, and mature trees and hedging.

There is also 1/3 ownership of shared gardens extending to approximately four acres.

This magnificent property is on the market for £445,000 with Homes Independent.

For more information, click here.

The detached barn conversion was constructed around 2018.

1. Loughloughan Road

The detached barn conversion was constructed around 2018. Photo: Homes Independent

The property has magnificent views over the surrounding countryside.

2. Loughloughan Road

The property has magnificent views over the surrounding countryside. Photo: Homes Independent

The open plan kitchen/living area has floor to ceiling windows providing stunning countryside views, a vaulted ceiling, and wooden effect tiled flooring.

3. Loughloughan Road

The open plan kitchen/living area has floor to ceiling windows providing stunning countryside views, a vaulted ceiling, and wooden effect tiled flooring. Photo: Homes Independent

Living area off kitchen with wood burning stove and built-in media storage unit.

4. Loughloughan Road

Living area off kitchen with wood burning stove and built-in media storage unit. Photo: Homes Independent

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice