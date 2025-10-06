Stunning four bedroom chalet-style bungalow with beautiful rural views near Maghera

By Helena McManus
Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:56 BST
Number 60, Carricknakielt Road is modern, detached chalet-style bungalow on an elevated site with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside.

Situated just over a mile from Maghera, the modern property features an open-plan kitchen/living area with a bay window to the front, a utility room with a range of eye and low level units, and a rear hallway with a separate WC.

The ground floor also comprises of two bedrooms with wooden laminate flooring, a family room, and a bathroom with white suite.

On the first floor are two further bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to an attic storage area.

The property has a boundary wall to the front with cast iron gates, a tarmac forecourt with ample car parking facilities, gardens to the front and rear, a large store/workshop, and a fuel store.

This magnificent home is on the market for a guide price £365,000 with Mid Ulster Properties.

For more information, click here.

