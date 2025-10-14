Inside, the home boasts numerous standout features, including generously sized reception rooms, a superb open-plan kitchen and dining area, an adjoining living room with a cast iron wood-burning stove, and a ground-floor guest bedroom with en-suite.

Upstairs, there are three spacious bedrooms including a luxurious principal suite, complete with a dressing area, en-suite shower room, and a striking mid-floor bath, in addition to an attractive office/gym that could be used as an additional bedroom.

This is a particularly well insulated house (EPC B rating) that has the benefit of triple glazing and many other additional energy saving features.

Externally, the home offers a gravelled driveway with ample parking, an extensive landscaped lawn, and patio areas.

This magnificent home is on the market with Best Property Services for a guide price of £545,000.

1 . Goland Road The stunning family home, spanning 3,190 square feet, is nestled in a peaceful countryside location. Photo: Best Property Services

2 . Goland Road Hallway with wrought iron staircase. Photo: Best Property Services

3 . Goland Road Living area. Photo: Best Property Services