Stunning four bedroom family home on Upper Road, Greenisland

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Number 222 Upper Road, Greenisland is a stunning detached family home with a gym, games room with bar area, and a cinema room.

The well laid out accommodation is deceptively spacious with four double bedrooms and two reception rooms, together with a fabulous kitchen open to casual living/dining areas, utility room, and luxury bathroom.

Externally the property is positioned on a superb site with generous well-tended gardens to the front in lawns, and enclosed gardens to rear with artificial grass and a patio area.

This magnificent property is on the market for £795,000 with Simon Brien Residential.

For more information, click here.

1. Upper Road

The property is positioned on a superb site with generous well-tended gardens to the front in lawns. Photo: Simon Brien Residential

Living area with built-in units.

2. Upper Road

Living area with built-in units. Photo: Simon Brien Residential

Bright and spacious living room with attractive marble fireplace.

3. Upper Road

Bright and spacious living room with attractive marble fireplace. Photo: Simon Brien Residential

Kitchen with excellent range of handcrafted high- and low-level units, central island unit with inset sink, Quooker tap, double oven, five-ring ceramic hob, integrated dishwasher, built in bin, and double doors to rear.

4. Upper Road

Kitchen with excellent range of handcrafted high- and low-level units, central island unit with inset sink, Quooker tap, double oven, five-ring ceramic hob, integrated dishwasher, built in bin, and double doors to rear. Photo: Simon Brien Residential

