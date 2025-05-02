Steeped in history, this beautiful residence blends traditional charm with modern comforts, all while enjoying a prime waterside location.
The property retains its original features, showcasing the charm of its Grade B1 listed status with a classic stone façade and period details.
The main residence boasts four spacious bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, alongside four elegant reception rooms.
The adjoining annexe offers further accommodation with three bedrooms, a kitchen diner, lounge, utility room, and bathroom, making it ideal for extended family, guests or rental potential.
This magnificent property is on the market for offers over £585,000 with Burns & Co.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.