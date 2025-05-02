Stunning Grade B1 listed property with seven bedrooms in Ballyronan

By Helena McManus
Published 2nd May 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 16:49 BST
Ballyronan House, 133 Shore Road is a unique character property, set beside the picturesque Ballyronan Marina and offering stunning views over the marina and Lough Neagh.

Steeped in history, this beautiful residence blends traditional charm with modern comforts, all while enjoying a prime waterside location.

The property retains its original features, showcasing the charm of its Grade B1 listed status with a classic stone façade and period details.

The main residence boasts four spacious bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, alongside four elegant reception rooms.

The adjoining annexe offers further accommodation with three bedrooms, a kitchen diner, lounge, utility room, and bathroom, making it ideal for extended family, guests or rental potential.

This magnificent property is on the market for offers over £585,000 with Burns & Co.

For more information, click here.

The unique character property is set beside the picturesque Ballyronan Marina and offers stunning views over the marina and Lough Neagh.

1. Ballyronan House

Photo: Burns & Co

Kitchen with range of high and low level units.

2. Ballyronan House

Photo: Burns & Co

Area adjacent to kitchen with stove.

3. Ballyronan House

Photo: Burns & Co

Bright and airy sun room.

4. Ballyronan House

Photo: Burns & Co

