Stunning six bedroom detached home surrounded by landscaped gardens, situated near Ballyclare in County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 12:20 BST
Number 111, Hillhead Road is a stunning six bedroom detached home with landscaped gardens, located near Ballyclare in County Antrim.

This impressive residence was built around 1930 and extends to approximately 5500 square feet.

Situated on a 1.5 acre site, it has four separate reception rooms, a conservatory, downstairs cloakroom, and a separate four piece family bathroom suite.

There is also a luxury fitted kitchen with a feature oil-fired Aga, plus and a large home office with its own entrance.

The property benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing, with beautifully kept landscaped gardens and a private driveway approached via electrically operated gates.

It is on the market for offers over £745,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The impressive detached residence was built around 1930.

1. Hillhead Road

The impressive detached residence was built around 1930. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Sitting room with feature marble and granite fireplace.

2. Hillhead Road

Sitting room with feature marble and granite fireplace. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Kitchen with luxury range of high and low level units.

3. Hillhead Road

Kitchen with luxury range of high and low level units. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Dining area.

4. Hillhead Road

Dining area. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ballyclare
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice