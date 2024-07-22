This impressive residence was built around 1930 and extends to approximately 5500 square feet.
Situated on a 1.5 acre site, it has four separate reception rooms, a conservatory, downstairs cloakroom, and a separate four piece family bathroom suite.
There is also a luxury fitted kitchen with a feature oil-fired Aga, plus and a large home office with its own entrance.
The property benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing, with beautifully kept landscaped gardens and a private driveway approached via electrically operated gates.
It is on the market for offers over £745,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.
