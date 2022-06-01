Stunning stone cottage

The property offers generous adaptable accommodation which is further enhanced by an array of features and a feeling of charm and character throughout.

When combined with the beautifully landscaped outside space overall it is ideally suited to cater for all those modern day family living requirements.

This one off superb bespoke home will have wide ranging appeal.

TIRGRACY LODGE, 2 TIRGRACY ROAD, Muckamore , Antrim BT41 4PS

Internal accommodation includes: Ground Floor - reception hall; lounge 7.26m x 5.13m (at widest points) feature stone fireplace with stove, timber ceiling beams, patio doors to patio and garden; family room 4.32m x 3.92m (at widest points) built-in timber shelving, double doors to dining room, door to kitchen; dining room 4.86m x 4.4m with bay window; fitted kitchen open plan to casual dining area 7.49m x 4.53m (at widest points) features include a range of high & low level units, range cooker, tiled cooker alcove, integrated dishwasher, casual dining/breakfast area, feature semi circular bay window with bench seating overlooking rear garden; rear hallway with doors to rear; utility room 2.55m x 1.75m (at widest points); separate wc with feature staircase from reception hall to First Floor: spacious landing; luggage room; large store room; master bedroom 5.12m x 4.88m (at widest points) with extensive range of built-in robes, storage cupboard and drawers, modern ensuite bathroom; bedroom 5.13m x 3.12m (at widest points), ensuite shower room; bedroom 5.13m x 2.81m (at widest points) double built-in robes, ensuite shower room; bedroom 4.35m x 2.73m (at widest points) with sliderobe, ensuite bathroom.

Outside features include: landscaped mature site; driveway to extensive parking and turning area; car port; private, secluded gardens in lawns to front, side and rear; greenhouse; treehouse; private rear sun terrace; covered entertainment area incorporating large hot tub.

O\O £495,000

Agents: Abbey Real Estate NI Ltd Tel: 028 93323136

