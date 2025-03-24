Stylish three bedroom detached house with enclosed rear garden in Carrickfergus, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:22 BST
Number 14, Bashford Park Close is an impressive detached property in a sought-after development in Carrickfergus.

Finished to an exacting standard throughout, the stylish interior offers a lounge with wall-mounted fire, along with a contemporary fitted kitchen/diner with a feature centre island open through to the sun lounge – an ideal area for both relaxing and entertaining.

The first floor has three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with en-suite and a deluxe family bathroom.

Other attributes of the energy efficient family home include a gas fired central heating system and double glazed windows.

Externally there is a well enclosed rear garden and good driveway parking.

The property is on the market for offers in the region of £265,000 with Reeds Rains.

For more information, click here.

The impressive detached property is in a sought-after development in Carrickfergus.

1. Bashford Park Close

The impressive detached property is in a sought-after development in Carrickfergus. Photo: Reeds Rains

Lounge with feature wall-mounted electric fire.

2. Bashford Park Close

Lounge with feature wall-mounted electric fire. Photo: Reeds Rains

Contemporary range of fitted high and low level units with centre island.

3. Bashford Park Close

Contemporary range of fitted high and low level units with centre island. Photo: Reeds Rains

Dining area.

4. Bashford Park Close

Dining area. Photo: Reeds Rains

