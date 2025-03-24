Finished to an exacting standard throughout, the stylish interior offers a lounge with wall-mounted fire, along with a contemporary fitted kitchen/diner with a feature centre island open through to the sun lounge – an ideal area for both relaxing and entertaining.
The first floor has three bedrooms, including the master bedroom with en-suite and a deluxe family bathroom.
Other attributes of the energy efficient family home include a gas fired central heating system and double glazed windows.
Externally there is a well enclosed rear garden and good driveway parking.
The property is on the market for offers in the region of £265,000 with Reeds Rains.