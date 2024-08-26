Internally, the property has a fresh and modern feel throughout and comprises a hallway through to living room, downstairs WC, and a spacious, modern kitchen with dining space and utility room, opening out to a beautifully maintained and private back garden.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms including a master with en-suite and a contemporary fitted bathroom.

Externally the house is complimented by a lawn finish to the front with driveway parking and a private back garden finished in paving and lawn.

Further attributes include gas fired central heating and uPVC double glazing.

This beautifully finished home is on the market for offers in the region of £220,000 with Forsythe Residential Ltd.

