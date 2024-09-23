Stylish two bedroom home in Carrickfergus, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:32 BST
Number 19, Old Shore Court is a stylish quad townhouse in a convenient location in Carrickfergus.

The tastefully presented interior offers a contemporary fitted kitchen open through to a lounge area, ground floor WC and laundry room, with two first floor bedrooms and a luxury shower room with walk-in shower.

The property boasts a gas fired central heating system and double glazed windows, while externally there are easily maintained front and rear gardens.

This comfortable home is perfectly placed just a short walk to a local train halt, shoreline walk and the A2 Shore Road to Belfast.

It is on the market with Reeds Rains for offers in excess of £149,950.

For more information, click here.

