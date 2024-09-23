The tastefully presented interior offers a contemporary fitted kitchen open through to a lounge area, ground floor WC and laundry room, with two first floor bedrooms and a luxury shower room with walk-in shower.
The property boasts a gas fired central heating system and double glazed windows, while externally there are easily maintained front and rear gardens.
This comfortable home is perfectly placed just a short walk to a local train halt, shoreline walk and the A2 Shore Road to Belfast.
It is on the market with Reeds Rains for offers in excess of £149,950.
For more information, click here.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.