Constructed circa 2011 and owner-occupied since new, the superior detached property has been maintained to a high standard throughout.
Situated on a generous site extending to approximately 0.3 acres, the house boasts four generous bedrooms with two en-suite, a superb entertainment-sized kitchen/dining/living area, plus two further reception rooms, a utility room, a ground floor WC and a bathroom with a four-piece suite.
The house enjoys a private site accessed via a sweeping avenue with maturing shrubs and a detached garage.
It is on the market for offers over £349,950 with Tom Henry & Co estate agents.