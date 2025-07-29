Superb four bedroom country home with detached garage in County Tyrone

Number 250, Ballygawley Road is an enviable country residence with superb commuter convenience.

Constructed circa 2011 and owner-occupied since new, the superior detached property has been maintained to a high standard throughout.

Situated on a generous site extending to approximately 0.3 acres, the house boasts four generous bedrooms with two en-suite, a superb entertainment-sized kitchen/dining/living area, plus two further reception rooms, a utility room, a ground floor WC and a bathroom with a four-piece suite.

The house enjoys a private site accessed via a sweeping avenue with maturing shrubs and a detached garage.

It is on the market for offers over £349,950 with Tom Henry & Co estate agents.

For more information, click here.

Constructed circa. 2011 and owner-occupied since new, the superior detached residence has been maintained to a high standard throughout. Photo: Tom Henry & Co

Reception hall with composite six panel external door with glazed side panels and fan light.

Reception hall with composite six panel external door with glazed side panels and fan light. Photo: Tom Henry & Co

Sitting room with dual aspect.

Sitting room with dual aspect. Photo: Tom Henry & Co

Kitchen with fitted high and low level units with under unit lighting.

Kitchen with fitted high and low level units with under unit lighting. Photo: Tom Henry & Co

