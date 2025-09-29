Superb four bedroom home with garden room and views of Cavehill, Carnmoney Hills and Belfast

Situated in one of North Belfast’s most desirable and picturesque locations, 13 Ben Madigan Park South is a truly charming detached residence that offers both exceptional character and generous, flexible accommodation.

From its elevated position, this home enjoys stunning views over Cavehill, Carnmoney Hills, Belfast Lough, and the city beyond.

Internally, a welcoming entrance hall leads to two elegant front reception rooms, each boasting bay windows, open fireplaces, and captivating views.

The ground floor also includes a well-appointed double bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes, a large additional room that can serve as a bedroom or family room with direct access to the rear garden, and a newly fitted contemporary shower room.

To the rear, there is an extended open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with a stylish breakfast bar, ample cabinetry, and access to a separate utility room.

On the first floor there are two further generously sized bedrooms, both offering panoramic views stretching from Carnmoney to Belfast City. There is also a newly fitted bathroom and a separate WC.

Externally, the home offers ample driveway parking to the front, and a beautifully landscaped rear garden that is south facing and provides a peaceful escape.

A detached garage with power offers additional storage or workspace, while above it sits a superb garden room or home office, offering one of the finest viewpoints in North Belfast.

This remarkable home is on the market for offers over £550,000 with Simon Brien estate agents.

