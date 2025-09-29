From its elevated position, this home enjoys stunning views over Cavehill, Carnmoney Hills, Belfast Lough, and the city beyond.

Internally, a welcoming entrance hall leads to two elegant front reception rooms, each boasting bay windows, open fireplaces, and captivating views.

The ground floor also includes a well-appointed double bedroom with bespoke fitted wardrobes, a large additional room that can serve as a bedroom or family room with direct access to the rear garden, and a newly fitted contemporary shower room.

To the rear, there is an extended open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with a stylish breakfast bar, ample cabinetry, and access to a separate utility room.

On the first floor there are two further generously sized bedrooms, both offering panoramic views stretching from Carnmoney to Belfast City. There is also a newly fitted bathroom and a separate WC.

Externally, the home offers ample driveway parking to the front, and a beautifully landscaped rear garden that is south facing and provides a peaceful escape.

A detached garage with power offers additional storage or workspace, while above it sits a superb garden room or home office, offering one of the finest viewpoints in North Belfast.

This remarkable home is on the market for offers over £550,000 with Simon Brien estate agents.

3 . Ben Madigan Park South Solid wooden front door with stain glass window and side panels. leading to entrance hall with wood stripe flooring, wood panelled walls and picture railing. Photo: Richie Lavery