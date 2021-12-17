Take a look inside this beautiful home

The property has two spacious reception rooms, windows double glazed in white PVC frames, oil fired central heating.
Outside it features a tarmacadam driveway with gates fitted, with good parking to the front and side of the dwelling.
It is within walking distance to town amenities.
Accommodation:
GROUND FLOOR
ENTRANCE HALL:
With tile floor, storage under stairs.
LIVING ROOM:
Imitation fireplace, laminate wood floor, TV point.
FAMILY ROOM:
With feature granite fireplace with mahogany surround, TV point.
KITCHEN:
With eye and low level units, stainless steel sink unit, extractor fan, electric cooker, walls part tiled, floor fully tiled.
UTILITY ROOM:
Low level units, stainless steel sink unit, plumbed for washing machine, plumbed for dishwasher, floor fully tiled.
BEDROOM (1):
Ground floor, laminate wood floor, views to garden.
BEDROOM (2):
Ground floor, laminate wood floor, views to garden.
SHOWER ROOM:
With wc, whb and separate electric shower, walls & floor fully tiled.
FIRST FLOOR
BEDROOM (3):
With laminate wood floor.
BEDROOM (4):
With laminate wood floor.
BATHROOM:
With wc, whb, bath, walls part tiled, floor fully tiled, velux window.
OUTSIDE
GARDEN:
To the front and rear, tarmacadam driveway, fitted gates.
Price: £184,950