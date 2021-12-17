Take a look inside this beautiful home

The property has two spacious reception rooms, windows double glazed in white PVC frames, oil fired central heating.

Outside it features a tarmacadam driveway with gates fitted, with good parking to the front and side of the dwelling.

It is within walking distance to town amenities.

Accommodation:

GROUND FLOOR

ENTRANCE HALL:

With tile floor, storage under stairs.

LIVING ROOM:

Imitation fireplace, laminate wood floor, TV point.

FAMILY ROOM:

With feature granite fireplace with mahogany surround, TV point.

KITCHEN:

With eye and low level units, stainless steel sink unit, extractor fan, electric cooker, walls part tiled, floor fully tiled.

UTILITY ROOM:

Low level units, stainless steel sink unit, plumbed for washing machine, plumbed for dishwasher, floor fully tiled.

BEDROOM (1):

Ground floor, laminate wood floor, views to garden.

BEDROOM (2):

Ground floor, laminate wood floor, views to garden.

SHOWER ROOM:

With wc, whb and separate electric shower, walls & floor fully tiled.

FIRST FLOOR

BEDROOM (3):

With laminate wood floor.

BEDROOM (4):

With laminate wood floor.

BATHROOM:

With wc, whb, bath, walls part tiled, floor fully tiled, velux window.

OUTSIDE

GARDEN:

To the front and rear, tarmacadam driveway, fitted gates.