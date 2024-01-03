Take a look inside this gorgeous 19th century home set in the heart of Royal Hillsborough

This is a rare opportunity to acquire an original Georgian residence dating back to c.1870s, this charming home offers a rustic cottage ambience, retaining a host of beautiful period features and extending to c.1100sq ft, in an enviable location in the heart of the affluent and highly desirable Royal Hillsborough village.

This truly unique property at 46 Lisburn Street in Hillsborough, on the market with Downshire Estate Agents for offers over £275,000, offers versatile accommodation over four floors, complemented beautifully by south facing private and expansive terraced gardens leading to a large balcony with lake and forest views, perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.

The striking entrance porch is rich in detail with high ceilings, and period style floor tiling, giving a taste of what lies ahead in the elegant drawing room, with feature cast iron fireplace, decorative wooden beam and three timber framed Georgian style windows.

The basement kitchen, with ample dining space, and brick-built fireplace, leads to the private south-facing paved terrace with parking space and outbuildings.

The upper floors offer three well-proportioned bedrooms and a spacious principal bathroom with feature corner bath and separate shower enclosure.

The historic village of Royal Hillsborough offers a host of private fitness, health, and leisure facilities, together with an ever-expanding list of speciality shops, artisan bakeries and cafes, award winning bars and restaurants, and beautiful scenic walks through both the Forest Park and Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

With its superb location, period architecture, rustic and captivating interiors, this quirky, unique home will appeal to a wide range of prospective buyers.

1 . Check out this gorgeous Georgian period property in the heart of Hillsborough village This stunning home is on the market now for offers over £275,000 Photo: Downshire Estate Agents

2 . Check out this gorgeous Georgian period property in the heart of Hillsborough village This stunning home is on the market now for offers over £275,000 Photo: Downshire Estate Agents

3 . Check out this gorgeous Georgian period property in the heart of Hillsborough village This stunning home is on the market now for offers over £275,000 Photo: Downshire Estate Agents

4 . Check out this gorgeous Georgian period property in the heart of Hillsborough village This stunning home is on the market now for offers over £275,000 Photo: Downshire Estate Agents