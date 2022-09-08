Take a look inside this gorgeous Hillsborough home, which is up for sale

The location is superb, walking distance of Royal Hillsborough village and all the amenities it has to offer in way of restaurants, bars, cafes and leisure facilities and Hillsborough Park.

The accommodation is ideal for modern family living with formal reception areas and an entertainment sized, open plan modern fitted kitchen (featured in Irish Kitchens magazine and Home Interiors and Living magazine among many others) to casual living/ dining areas with access to the delightful garden, perfect for young families.

The kitchen was designed by Parkes Interiors and is hand painted with Quartz work surfaces and marble splashback and a range of appliances and walk-in larder.

There is a separate utility room with laundry chute, comms unit and surveillance camera system. Downstairs shower room and cloaks area.

The property offers modern living but also benefits from many fine features; high ceilings, tiled floors, wood panelling, hand painted kitchen and feature tiling. There is a Beam Vacuum System installed.

There are four excellent well-proportioned bedrooms, principal bedroom with walk-in his and her dressing room and a range of Parkes Interiors furniture and dressing areas, and an ensuite shower room. There is a high quality family bathroom with Porter vanity unit.

Externally the site is circa 0.4 acres and private, tucked in at the back of the small development of only four houses offering super privacy.

The gardens are beautifully landscaped offering excellent sized lawns, feature box hedging, beds in shrubs, bushes and trees, street style lighting and electric gates leading to excellent parking areas and large detached garage.

There is a stunning finish throughout and is ready for a new family to move in.