Take a sneak peak inside this gorgeous period property which is on the market now

The generous accommodation, boasts three generous reception rooms, study and dining kitchen with separate utilty.

The first floor includes four bedrooms, master with ensuite bathroom, family bathroom and separate dressing room.

The property has been extended over time to work around family needs.

Externally the property grounds extend to approximately 2.2 acres to include gardens in lawn, a detached garage, stable block and paddock ideal for those with an equestrian background.

The semi rural setting is extremely convenient to Belfast International Airport and a comfortable commute away from Belfast City centre and Templepatrick village only minutes drive away.

FEATURES:

GROUND FLOOR: Lounge with feature fireplace with slate hearth and surround, cornice ceiling, picture rail, wood flooring; Dining room; Kitchen with range of high and low level unit, Belfast sink unit, built in dishwasher, oil fired Aga with tiled inset, built in seating, low voltage spotlighting, tiled floor, part tiled walls; Utility room; Study with built in bookshelves and feature bay window; Sitting room with Wwod burning stove on tiled hearth and patio doors to rear.

FIRST FLOOR RETURN: Three bedrooms, one with ensuite.

FIRST FLOOR: Fourth bedroom, dressing room with built in shelving; separate WC and shower room.

OUTSIDE: Gated entrance to driveway with parking for several cars, patio seating, landscaped gardens in lawn to front. Garage.

STABLE BLOCK: Three stables and access to a store room and tack room.

