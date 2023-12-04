The Fort, 20 Ballyknock Road, Tandragee is a stunning five-bedroom period home sympathetically restored to the highest of standards while retaining its unique historic character.

This exceptional country home is currently on sale through Hannath estate agents (tel: 028 3839 9911) for £575,000.

It is understood that the original property dates back to the 17th Century, featuring on 1835 Ordnance Survey map, and named after an old ring fort which lay close to the property.

The current owners have carried out extensive works over the years which include retaining original features, installation of Georgian-style timber frame sliding sash and casement windows, applying lime render to the main dwelling finished with lime wash in keeping with a traditional stone building. Further works include conversion of a detached two-storey barn converted at ground level into a library and home cinema which has a wood burning stove creating an exceptional ambience to enjoy a book or film. The lower ground floor has extensive storage space.

A conversion of a former coach house was also carried out, sympathetic to the traditional style of the home creating a double aspect home office, shower room and utility room on the ground floor with a home gym / playroom / stores on the first floor. This is a timeless space overlooking the walled courtyard to one elevation and the paddock to the other, a truly inspiring and creative area.

This accommodation also gives an option to be used as a ground floor bedroom with ensuite shower room given the adaptability of the room.

Boasting five bedrooms, including master with ensuite bathroom and four reception rooms this property has bright accommodation with many original features including exposed timber floorboards to some rooms, wood burning stove to large reception hall, picture rails, solid panel internal doors, feature fireplaces including one with back boiler. The render to the main house has been replaced with lime render and traditional lime wash. This is truly an exceptional country home which rarely come to the market for sale.

The property is accessed by a mature tree-lined drive, gravel surface forecourt, walled courtyard with natural stone paved patio, planted border with fruit trees, large south facing garden and a paddock all of which add to the character of this property.

The total site extends to approximately 1.15 acres to include the paddock. There are extensive panoramic views over the surrounding countryside to include Slieve Gullion in the distance.

