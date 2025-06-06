But there are some areas of Northern Ireland where property prices are rising much faster than others.

In four places, the cost of buying a house has increased by more than 10 per cent in the last year, while in one it has soared by more than 15 per cent.

Across Northern Ireland as a whole, the average house price in January 2025 to March 2025 was £185,000, the lastest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show - up from £169,000 during the same period in 2024.

The UK-wide average house price stood at £271,000 in March 2025, compared with £255,000 a year earlier - an annual rise of 6.3 per cent.

Below are the nine areas within Northern Ireland where house prices are rising fastest, according to the latest data from the ONS.

They are listed in reverse order, with the place where the biggest increase was recorded last.

1 . Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon - 7.4% The average house price in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon between January 2025 and March 2025 was £171,000. That's an increase of 7.4 per cent compared with January 2024-March 2024, which was the ninth highest price rise of any area in Northern Ireland. | Google Photo: Google

2 . Fermanagh and Omagh - 8.4% The average house price in Fermanagh and Omagh between January 2025 and March 2025 was £176,000. That's an increase of 8.4 per cent compared with January 2024-March 2024, which was the eighth highest price rise of any area in Northern Ireland. | Google Photo: Google

3 . Antrim and Newtownabbey - 9.7% The average house price in Antrim and Newtownabbey between January 2025 and March 2025 was £190,000. That's an increase of 9.7 per cent compared with January 2024-March 2024, which was the seventh highest price rise of any area in Northern Ireland. | Google Photo: Google