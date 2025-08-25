The Farm House, which is on the market for £695,000, is part of Corrstown Village – a boutique development of just six luxury homes on the north coast.

Estate Agents Homepage describe Corrstown as ‘a rare and exclusive enclave of individually designed residences’.

"A striking blend of heritage and contemporary design, The Farmhouse is the timeless heart of Corrstown Village. This large three bedroom home is set within mature gardens, framed by original stone walls and lush planting — offering privacy, space, and character in equal measure.

”Inside, beautifully proportioned rooms include an elegant master suite, expansive kitchen-dining space, and refined living areas that flow seamlessly. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to create a home of warmth, distinction, and lasting quality."

1 . PROPERTY The Farm House, Corrstown, Portrush on the market for £695,000 with Homepage estate agents. Photo: HOMEPAGE

