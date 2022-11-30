Located in a secluded cul de sac in one of Lisburn's most sought after and mature residential developments at 7 Thornhill Crescent on the Pond Park Road, this substantial detached property with the bonus of further annex accommodation is going to appeal greatly to families and those commuting to Belfast.

Not only does the main property, on the market for offers around £398,000, have ample accommodation including five bedrooms and a stunning contemporary kitchen, but it also benefits from having a spacious, self contained annex.

The annex has its own private access from the side and to the rear garden. It comprises a living room, modern fitted kitchen, one bedroom, a shower room and its own central heating system.

This property layout will be very popular with those that may have elderly family members that need to be close, it could be perfect for teenagers or older children who need their own space, a home office, therapy / treatment room or just a superb space for visiting family and friends to stay.

Owned from new (1996), the current vendors have loved and enjoyed this home, adapting the accommodation over time to make an inviting, open, free flowing home ideal for today's modern family.

The accommodation comprises an impressive entrance hall, which opens into an immaculate contemporary kitchen (fitted in 2020) with a central island and extensive range of integrated appliances.

The kitchen opens onto what would originally have been a separate dining room, and double doors then take you through to the very comfortable living room with its attractive fireplace with open fire. On the first floor, there is a bright gallery landing area, the perfect space to put your library / desk.

There are five bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room and one with a very impressive 9ft x 9ft dressing room. The family bathroom is a superb size and comprises an attractive antique style roll top bath. Outside to the front, the property benefits from off street parking, front garden and to the rear is an ample sized family garden with both lawn and decked area

1. The ideal family home in one of Lisburn's most sought after areas Take a look inside this gorgeous Lisburn property, which is on the market now Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

