Priced at offers around £369,950, the property includes a spacious lounge with feature fireplace, Iroko solid hardwood floor and double doors to patio and rear garden.

Family Room With Cast Iron Fireplace And Iroko Solid Hardwood FloorDining Room With Iroko Solid Hardwood FloorLuxury Kitchen With Integrated Appliances And Britannia Range Style Cooker / Utility RoomEntrance Hall With Iroko Solid Hardwood Floor And Cloakroom With Low Flush SuiteFour Bedrooms (Master Bedroom With Luxury Re-fitted Shower Room En Suite)Bathroom With White Suite To Include Bath And Shower CubicleSpacious And Mature Gardens Plus Patio AreasDetached Garage Plus Brick Set Driveway And Parking AreaOil Fired Central Heating System And PVC Double GlazingA truly superb family home in the perfect location for commuting and schools.