This home is well located at 4 Feumore Road and is on the market with Locale Home Sales priced at offers around £375,000.

The position of this home is just fabulous, the view to the rear overlooking open countryside and beautiful Lough Neagh in the distance, a real "tonic for the soul" after the stresses of the working week.

Accommodation comprises; entrance hall, living room, sitting room, dining room, sunroom, kitchen, utility room, downstairs cloakroom, landing, four bedrooms (master with ensuite) and bathroom.

Spacious front garden and front driveway/ car parking. Good gardens and separate rear yard both accessed separately from the side driveway and leading to a detached double garage and large workshop

FEATURES

Four Receptions/ Four Bedrooms

Hand painted fitted kitchen with integrated appliances

uPVC double glazed windows, Solid panelled internal doors. Oil fired central heating

Large detached garage and separate aluminium workshop

Solid concrete first floor (Bison Slabs) ensuring better noise insulation and no more "squeaky floorboards".

Lovely views to front and rear

