The perfect family home

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase a superbly appointed and tastefully presented four bedroom semi-detached home at 51 Fairfields Glen in Lisburn, enjoying a good size landscaped garden to the rear.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 11:53 am

Conveniently placed only a short distance from Boomers Road, Belfast is easily accessible via the Dunmurry motorway onslip, whilst Lisburn centre is also only a few minutes away by car.

The property itself boasts generous accommodation of approximately 1355 sq.ft. over its two floors, including a spacious L-shaped open plan Kitchen/Dining/Garden Room, with access to a spacious, part covered patio.

Accommodation comprises

GROUND FLOOR

Reception hall - Tiled floor. Understairs storage.

Downstairs w.c.

Lounge 5.91m (19’5”) x 3.54m (11’7”) into bay. Feature stove on granite hearth and tiled inset.

Kitchen/dining area 5.99m (19’8”) x 3.61m (11’10”) - Range of high and low level units in cream. Large and small bowl stainless steel sink unit. Integrated washing machine and dishwasher. Built-in double oven. 5 ring gas hob. Wine fridge. Integrated fridge/freezer. Part tiled walls. Tiled floor. Downlighters. Open through to:-

Sun room 3.51m (11’6”) x 2.85m (9’4”)

FIRST FLOOR

Master bedroom 3.93m (12’11”) x 3.32m (10’11”) Built-in wardrobe.

Ensuite shower room - To include shower, wash hand basin and w.c.

Bedroom 2 3.26m (10’8”) x 2.47m (8’1”)

Bedroom 3 3.03m (9’11”) x 2.87m (9’5”)

Bedroom 4 2.88m (9’5”) x 2.56m (8’5”)

Bedroom, white suite to include corner shower, bath with mixer tap, wash hand basin and w.c. Extractor fan. Downlighters. Heated towel rail. Fully tiled walls. Tiled floor.

