The property at 10 Governor’s Gate Meadow in Royal Hillsborough is on the market with Colin Graham Residential priced at offers over £637,500.

The gorgeous home comprises entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, kitchen through dining room, sun lounge, four well-proportioned bedrooms, to include principal and guest en suite bedrooms, in addition to deluxe family bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys generous sized private driveway, with electric operated gates and finished in decorative stone, integral double garage with utility area, and gardens front and rear, finished in lawn, patio area, and range of plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other attributes include oil heating, underfloor heating to ground floor level and principal en suite shower room, PVC double glazing, exceptional specification throughout, immaculately maintained, and south facing rear garden with open aspect to rear.

FEATURES

Four Double Bedrooms; Two En Suite

Lounge; Wood Burning Stove

Kitchen Through Dining Room

Luxury Fitted Kitchen

Sun Lounge

Deluxe Bathroom; Furnished Cloakroom

Oil Heating (part underfloor); PVC Double Glazing

Private Driveway; Double Garage

Fully Landscaped Site; Open Aspect To Rear

