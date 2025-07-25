The property is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers over £599,950.

From the moment you step through the door, you’re met with a sense of space, style, and sophistication that few homes can offer.

At the heart of this stunning property is a vast open-plan living space, where a handcrafted bespoke kitchen with polished granite worktops flows effortlessly into expansive dining and lounge areas.

Whether you're preparing meals for the family or hosting stylish soirées, this beautifully designed hub offers the perfect setting for every occasion.

Flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows, the interiors are bright, airy, and impeccably finished with high-end materials and modern touches throughout.

This home isn’t just visually impressive – it’s remarkably versatile.

A cleverly designed section of the property has the potential to be transformed into a self-contained annex or Airbnb suite (subject to the necessary consents), making it ideal for multi-generational living, guest accommodation, or income generation.

And it doesn’t stop there – the detached two-storey garage offers even more possibilities, whether you dream of a private studio, home office, gym, or an additional living space.

Outside, the landscaped gardens are a private sanctuary. Thoughtfully designed and beautifully maintained, the outdoor space is fully equipped for an outdoor kitchen, making it perfect for entertaining, summer BBQs, or simply enjoying peaceful evenings under the stars.

The dedicated entertainment zone invites you to relax, unwind, and make memories with friends and family in your very own slice of paradise.

This is a home that not only adapts to your lifestyle – it elevates it.

Combining luxury, flexibility, and long-term potential, this is a rare opportunity to secure a truly standout property in an enviable location.

Check out this stunning contemporary family home

