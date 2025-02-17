This amazing three-bedroom detached home in Larne, County Antrim has its own bar in the back garden

By Helena McManus
Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 10:51 BST
Number 62, The Beeches is a fantastic three-bedroom detached family home in Larne.

The beautifully finished property benefits from oil fired central heating, with an enclosed garden to the rear with its own bar.

With exterior lighting and decking, there is also a large driveway and a garage.

This home is on the market for offers over £259,950 with Independent Homes.

For more information, click here.

Exterior of the three bedroom home.

1. The Beeches

Exterior of the three bedroom home. Photo: Independent Homes

Spacious living room.

2. The Beeches

Spacious living room. Photo: Independent Homes

Kitchen with integrated dish washer, double oven, electric hob and fridge freezer.

3. The Beeches

Kitchen with integrated dish washer, double oven, electric hob and fridge freezer. Photo: Independent Homes

French doors in kitchen area.

4. The Beeches

French doors in kitchen area. Photo: Independent Homes

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Larne
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice