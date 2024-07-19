This beautiful family home has gorgeous views over the rolling countryside

Built in 2019 by the current owners, this impressive property has utilised the latest and innovative construction materials and offers an exceptional specification throughout, resulting in a low energy, highly efficient house, ideal for family living in today's environment.

The extensive accommodation extends to approximately 3,500 square feet and offers a highly adaptable layout with an abundance of space and natural light.

The prominent setting extends carefully laid in lawns with specimen mature trees.

The location is perfect for those seeking private country living with easy access to main arterial routes, shops and schools for all ages.

FEATURES:

A stunning home with an excellent and highly efficient b89 energy efficiency rating

Constructed in 2019 with approximately 4,500 sq.Ft (including garage).

Site of approximately 1 acre

Five bedroom detached family home

Principal bedroom with shower room ensuite, walk in wardrobe with extensive range of fitted units

Bedroom 2 with shower room ensuite

Large reception hall with open plan feature oak staircase

Two large reception rooms (family room and living room)

Extensive open plan kitchen, dining and family living area with large glazed doors leading to patio and rear garden / log effect gas stove

Luxury bespoke oak kitchen and island units with quooker boiling water tap and a range of premium integrated appliances

Large hidden pantry

Spacious utility room with exceptional storage

Downstairs toilet

Underfloor heating to ground floor

Solid oak internal doors

Full led internal lighting

Triple glazed sliding sash windows

Oil fired and zoned central heating system, fully intelligent & programmable digital room thermostats

Mechanical heat recovery system

Pressurised hot water system

Integrated vacuum system with retractable hose

Cat 5 wiring throughout the property

Lamp sockets to many of the rooms

Private south/west facing garden / outdoor BBQ and sitting area

Panoramic views to open countryside

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous family home in Lisburn This stunning property is on the market now Photo: 360 Residential

