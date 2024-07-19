This beautiful family home has gorgeous views over the rolling countryside

Built in 2019 by the current owners, this impressive property has utilised the latest and innovative construction materials and offers an exceptional specification throughout, resulting in a low energy, highly efficient house, ideal for family living in today's environment.
The extensive accommodation extends to approximately 3,500 square feet and offers a highly adaptable layout with an abundance of space and natural light.
The prominent setting extends carefully laid in lawns with specimen mature trees.
The location is perfect for those seeking private country living with easy access to main arterial routes, shops and schools for all ages.
FEATURES:
A stunning home with an excellent and highly efficient b89 energy efficiency rating
Constructed in 2019 with approximately 4,500 sq.Ft (including garage).
Site of approximately 1 acre
Five bedroom detached family home
Principal bedroom with shower room ensuite, walk in wardrobe with extensive range of fitted units
Bedroom 2 with shower room ensuite
Large reception hall with open plan feature oak staircase
Two large reception rooms (family room and living room)
Extensive open plan kitchen, dining and family living area with large glazed doors leading to patio and rear garden / log effect gas stove
Luxury bespoke oak kitchen and island units with quooker boiling water tap and a range of premium integrated appliances
Large hidden pantry
Spacious utility room with exceptional storage
Downstairs toilet
Underfloor heating to ground floor
Solid oak internal doors
Full led internal lighting
Triple glazed sliding sash windows
Oil fired and zoned central heating system, fully intelligent & programmable digital room thermostats
Mechanical heat recovery system
Pressurised hot water system
Integrated vacuum system with retractable hose
Cat 5 wiring throughout the property
Lamp sockets to many of the rooms
Private south/west facing garden / outdoor BBQ and sitting area
Panoramic views to open countryside