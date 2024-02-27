This beautiful Georgian listed property could be your dream forever home

The property, which is on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £675,000, has been sympathetically renovated and extended to offer superb accommodation, ideal for comfortable family living complemented by many fine features including original corniced ceilings, front door, staircase banisters and windows to front.

In addition the property benefits from a large, private and secluded rear garden which is rare to find within the village, offering sheltered sitting areas and access to private parking to the rear.

This is an exceptional family residence in an extremely popular and convenient location which benefits from the idyllic lifestyle of village living while remaining within comfortable commuting distance to many parts of the province via the A1 and M1 road networks.

1 . Take a look inside this historic home in the heart of Royal Hillsborough This gorgeous property is on the market now Photo: Templeton RobinsonTempleton RobinsonTempleton Robinson

