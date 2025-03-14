This beautiful modernised original stone cottage is on the market now

This six-bedroom property at 43 Stoneyford Road, Stoneyford, is on the market now with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers around £495,000.

The property is approximately 3031 st ft with Bangor blue slate roof, occupying a private site in Stoneyford, Lisburn.

Providing versatile accommodation over ground and first floor, this stunning property provides six bedrooms with a further three reception rooms all with an adaptable layout for modern family living.

To the ground floor, the property provides a reception porch, spacious reception hall, separate shower room and WC, three bedrooms, a lounge with wood burning stove and high vaulted ceiling, newly fitted kitchen with quartz worktops, family room, sun room, a separate utility room and family bathroom with modern white suite.

The first floor of the property provides three further bedrooms, main bedroom with en-suite shower room and another family bathroom with modern white suite.

The property further benefits from double glazing throughout, Salus Smart/WiFi central heating, sweeping tarmac driveway with ample parking facilities, detached double garage with wooden sliding door and superb mature surrounding gardens with an array of shrubs and trees and views across rolling countryside.

1 . Check out this six bedroom modernised stone cottage This beautiful home is on the market now priced at offers around £495,000 Photo: Templeton Robinson

2 . Check out this six bedroom modernised stone cottage This beautiful home is on the market now priced at offers around £495,000 Photo: Templeton Robinson

3 . Check out this six bedroom modernised stone cottage This beautiful home is on the market now priced at offers around £495,000 Photo: Templeton Robinson

4 . Check out this six bedroom modernised stone cottage This beautiful home is on the market now priced at offers around £495,000 Photo: Templeton Robinson