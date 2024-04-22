The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, dining room, conservatory, kitchen with informal dining area, luxury fitted kitchen, and a utility room.
There is also a rear hall, snooker room, gallery landing with informal living/study area, four well-proportioned first floor bedrooms to include the principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with white four-piece suite.
Externally, the property enjoys a generous sized private driveway with electric operated gates, attached double garage with furnished cloakroom, gardens finished in lawn, patio areas, decorative stone and wide array of mature plants, trees and shrubbery, along with an attached paddock, currently utilised as golf practice grounds to include a putting green and bunkers.
Other benefits include oil heating, double glazing and delightful rural views.
It is on the market for offers over £495,000 with Colin Graham Residential.