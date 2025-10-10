The four bedroom detached property at 2 River Road in Lisburn is on the market with Tim Martin & Co priced at offers around £460,000.

Thoughtfully designed and beautifully maintained, the property offers excellent family accommodation all on the one level, enhanced by oil fired central heating and double glazed windows and doors throughout.

The heart of the home is the impressive open plan kitchen, living, and dining area, complete with a contemporary fitted kitchen, island unit, and walk in pantry, seamlessly flowing into the reception hall, a popular space for hosting family gatherings and celebrations.

A bright and spacious lounge offers the perfect retreat for cosy winter evenings, while the home’s flexible layout includes four generously sized bedrooms.

The principal suite benefits from an en suite shower room, and the guest bedroom enjoys the luxury of an adjoining dressing room.

A luxurious family bathroom, utility room, ample storage, and a cloakroom complete the main accommodation.

Externally, a sweeping driveway leads to an integral double garage with access to a WC, store, and additional basement storage, ideal for a workshop or hobby area.

Excellent outbuildings and storage solutions make this an attractive option for those working from home or pursuing creative or professional interests.

The grounds are equally impressive, with rolling lawns framed by mature hedging, trees, and established shrubbery.

Well positioned patio areas at the front and rear offer the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining or simply enjoying the tranquil surroundings.

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous detached Lisburn property This beautiful home is on the market now at offers around £460,000 Photo: Tim Martin & Co

2 . Take a look inside this gorgeous detached Lisburn property This beautiful home is on the market now at offers around £460,000 Photo: Tim Martin & Co

3 . Take a look inside this gorgeous detached Lisburn property This beautiful home is on the market now at offers around £460,000 Photo: Tim Martin & Co

4 . Take a look inside this gorgeous detached Lisburn property This beautiful home is on the market now at offers around £460,000 Photo: Tim Martin & Co