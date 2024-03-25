This five bedroom bungalow in Gleno near Larne enjoys magnificent rural views

Number 27, Ballywillan Road is a five-bedroom bungalow in Gleno with magnificent countryside views.
By Helena McManus
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:45 GMT

The spacious family home also has two reception rooms, a shower room and a family bathroom.

Outside, it benefits from a large garage and generous gardens.

It is on the market with Independent Homes for offers around £344,950.

For more information, click here.

Ballywillin Road

Photo: Independent Homes

Ballywillan Road

Photo: Independent Homes

Ballywillin Road

Photo: Independent Homes

Ballywillin Road

Photo: Independent Homes

