This five bedroom semi-detached home in Larne, County Antrim has stunning coastal views

By Helena McManus
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:41 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 10:53 GMT
Number 7, Kintyre Heights is an immaculately finished semi-detached home in Larne.

Featuring stunning coastal views, the property has five bedrooms including the principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, as well as a spacious kitchen/dining area.

The house also benefits from gas heating and an integrated garage.

It is on the market for offers around £249,950 with Independent Homes.

For more information, click here.

Exterior of the five bedroom home.

1. Kintyre Heights

Exterior of the five bedroom home. Photo: Independent Homes

Spacious kitchen/dining area.

2. Kintyre Heights

Spacious kitchen/dining area. Photo: Independent Homes

Living room area.

3. Kintyre Heights

Living room area. Photo: Independent Homes

Bright and spacious bedroom.

4. Kintyre Heights

Bright and spacious bedroom. Photo: Independent Homes

