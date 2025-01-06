Featuring stunning coastal views, the property has five bedrooms including the principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite, as well as a spacious kitchen/dining area.
The house also benefits from gas heating and an integrated garage.
It is on the market for offers around £249,950 with Independent Homes.
For more information, click here.
