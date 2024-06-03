With three reception rooms including a lounge with feature sandstone fireplace, the property also has a well-appointed kitchen with an excellent range of high and low level units and many integrated appliances; a utility room; family bathroom, and a downstairs cloakroom.

The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite dressing room and shower room, while bedroom two has an excellent range of built in robes.

To the exterior are delightful private gardens with a sweeping gravel driveway and lawns with a variety of well-stocked flower beds, trees and shrubs, backing onto open farmland.

The home also features double glazing in UPVC frames and oil fired central heating, as well as an integral garage with remote control up and over door.

It is on the market for £350,000 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

