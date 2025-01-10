This gorgeous modern property is the ideal home for an equestrian-loving family

This property on the market with Locale Home Sales & Lettings and priced at offers around £1,100,000, has been built to an exceptional standard, extending to approximately 5,400 sq ft, and is sure to impress the most discerning of purchasers.

The accommodation comprises a spacious reception hall, sitting room, formal dining room, sun room, cloak room with wc and hand basin, kitchen with casual dining area, living room/study, bedroom five, ensuite wet room, rear hallway, utility room and downstairs shower room.

On the first floor there is a gallery landing, four double bedrooms, two with walk-in dressing rooms and ensuite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

Externally, and for those with equestrian interests, the property benefits from a superb American-style stable block with 19 stables, rearing pens, large yard and sand school.

The property has the additional benefits of a self-contained Groom’s apartment above the double garage and car port.

All this set in a scenic landscape with terrific views over the countryside.

All in all this property has so much to offer as a family home and an excellent onward and commercial investment opportunity.

1 . Take a look inside this fantastic property This detached home is on the market for offers over £1.1 million Photo: Locale Home Sales & Lettings

2 . Take a look inside this fantastic property This detached home is on the market for offers over £1.1 million Photo: Locale Home Sales & Lettings

3 . Take a look inside this fantastic property This detached home is on the market for offers over £1.1 million Photo: Locale Home Sales & Lettings

4 . Take a look inside this fantastic property This detached home is on the market for offers over £1.1 million Photo: Locale Home Sales & Lettings